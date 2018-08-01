Healthcare firm Grifols S.A. wins U.S. antitrust nod to buy Biotest US Corp

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global healthcare company, Grifols S.A. (GRLS.MC), which is based in Spain, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Biotest US Corp on condition that it sells certain assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The FTC required blood plasma collection centers to be divested in Augusta, Georgia; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Youngstown, Ohio, the agency said.

The deal for the merger was reached on Dec. 22, 2017, according to the FTC complaint filed in the case.