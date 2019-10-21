Deals
Shares in Biotoscana, Knight Therapeutics up after deal announcement

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Canada’s Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) were up 9% in Toronto after the announcement of acquisition of Latin American pharmaceutical company Biotoscana Investments (GBIO33.SA) earlier on Monday.

Shares in Biotoscana were also up 4.9% at 10.26 reais in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo. In a securities filing, Knight said will acquire a 51% interest in Biotoscana for 596 million reais ($144 million), paying 10.26 reais per share.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by David Evans

