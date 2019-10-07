Knight Terapeutics and Eurofarma eye Biotoscana -Brazil Journal blog

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Canada’s Knight Terapeutics (GUD.TO) and Brazilian pharmaceuticals company Eurofarma are interested in acquiring control of Biotoscana Investments SA (GBIO33.SA), financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Biotoscana’s largest shareholders, private equity firm Advent International and specialist investment firm EW Healthcare Partners, are in talks with the groups, Brazil Journal said.

Shares in Biotoscana rose 15% in early trade to 9.25 reais ($2.28) after the report.

Advent, EW Healthcare, Eurofarma, Knight Terapeutics and Biotoscana did not reply immediately to requests for comment.