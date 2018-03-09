FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated a day ago

Scooter sharing company Bird raises $100 million in new funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electric scooter sharing company Bird said on Friday it had raised $100 million in a series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners and Index Ventures, to expand its reach in the U.S. markets.

“As cities try to cope with increased congestion and pollution, Bird provides a safer, more convenient and cleaner transportation alternative,” Damir Becirovic, a partner at Index Ventures said.

Bird had announced its series A funding round of $15 million on Feb. 13.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

