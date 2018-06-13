FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 6:42 PM / in 39 minutes

Bulgaria reports another outbreak of virulent bird flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - An outbreak of a virulent bird flu virus has spread to another farm in northeastern Bulgaria, the national food safety agency said on Wednesday.

A three-kilometer protection zone was set around the farm in the village of Donchevo and the sale of eggs and the movement of domestic, wild and other birds was banned within it, the agency said in a statement.

“All contaminated and contact birds in two of the farm halls will be culled in a humane manner,” it said.

Two weeks ago the agency authorities reported an outbreak of the virus on a duck farm in the village of Stefanovo and said birds on the farm were being culled.

Bulgaria has reported a handful of outbreaks in the past year, some involving the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

