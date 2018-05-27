Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at duck farm

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s food safety agency authorities reported on Sunday an outbreak of the bird flu virus on a duck farm in the northeastern village of Stefanovo and said birds on the farm were being culled.

It is the second outbreak of bird flu at the facility since October, when more than 10,000 ducks were culled.

It was unclear which strain of bird flu it was. Bulgaria has reported a handful of outbreaks of bird flu since December, some of them involving the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus.

At the farm in Stefanovo, a three-kilometer protection zone had been set around the farm and the movement of domestic, wild and other birds and has been banned within it, as has the sale of eggs and poultry, the food safety agency said on its website.