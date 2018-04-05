FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Bulgaria reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak in duck farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s authorities reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus on a duck farm in the southeastern region of Yambol, the food safety agency said on Thursday.

Authorities will cull all birds at the duck farm in the village of Zimnitsa and have set up a three-km protection zone around it. A ban on the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and trade on eggs has been imposed, the agency said.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
