Germany confirms another case of H5N8 bird flu on a farm

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Another case of H5N8 bird flu has been confirmed in a poultry farm in Germany, German authorities said.

The case was found on a turkey farm in Aurich in the northern state of Lower Saxony, Germany’s agriculture and consumer protection ministry said.

All poultry on the farm has been slaughtered and a quarantine area set up around it.

A series of outbreaks of the disease, which in the past has led to major disruptions and slaughtering programs in Europe’s poultry industry, have been reported in Europe in past weeks.

A previous case was found in a wild bird in Germany in January and in a farm bird earlier in March.

Bird flu cases have appeared in the four central European countries of Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic since the end of last year.