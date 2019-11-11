ECB's Coeure to head BIS Innovation Hub from Jan. 15

FILE PHOTO: Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Outgoing European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure has been appointed to head the newly created Innovation Hub of the Bank for International Settlements starting on Jan 15, the BIS said in a statement on Monday.

Coeure, who is in charge of market operations and international relations at the ECB, will head a BIS unit to focus on how the information technology revolution affects central banking. His eight-year ECB term expires on Dec 31.