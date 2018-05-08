Bundesbank chief Weidmann gets new term as BIS Chair

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann will serve as a second three-year term as the chair of the Bank of International Settlements, an umbrella organization often called the central bank of central banks.

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is seen after G-20 finance ministers and central banks governors family photo during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Weidmann, frequently mentioned as a candidate to succeed Mario Draghi as European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi next year, has been the Chair of the BIS since Nov 2015.

Basel-based BIS, owned by around 60 central banks, is a gathering place for the world’s top monetary policymakers and its board includes top officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the ECB, among others.