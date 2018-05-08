Bundesbank chief Weidmann gets new term as BIS Chair

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann will serve as a second three-year term as the chair of the Bank of International Settlements, an umbrella organization often called the central bank of central banks.
Weidmann, frequently mentioned as a candidate to succeed Mario Draghi as European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi next year, has been the Chair of the BIS since Nov 2015.
Basel-based BIS, owned by around 60 central banks, is a gathering place for the world’s top monetary policymakers and its board includes top officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the ECB, among others.
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet