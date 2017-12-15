TD Ameritrade to start bitcoin futures trading on Monday

(Reuters) - Retail brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) said on Friday it will allow clients to trade bitcoin futures on the newly minted CBOE Futures Exchange from Dec. 18.

TD Ameritrade’s shares were up 2.4 percent in extended trading.

Bitcoin prices BTC=BTSP hit a record high of $17,428 on Friday, amid warnings that it was a bubble on the verge of bursting.

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.O) launched its bitcoin futures contract on Dec. 10, just over a week ahead of rival CME Group Inc (CME.O), as the exchange operator takes the next step toward launching an exchange-traded fund based on the digital currency.

Bitcoin futures and other derivatives would make it easier for more investors and speculators to trade the new asset class.

The first bitcoin futures trades kicked off on Sunday at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on the CBOE Futures Exchange (CFE).

Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) earlier this week said it is offering bitcoin futures under the ticker symbol “GXBT” on the CFE and plans to offer the same on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) from Dec. 18.