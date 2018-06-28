FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 27, 2018 / 9:58 PM / in 17 minutes

BJ's Wholesale Club IPO priced at $17 per share

Diptendu Lahiri, Nikhil Subba

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ.N) said on Wednesday that its initial public offering was priced at $17 per share, the upper end of a previously indicated $15-$17 range.

The company said it sold 37.5 million shares, raising net proceeds of $637.5 million. At 126.3 million shares outstanding, the company is valued at $2.15 billion.

BJ’s Wholesale, which had over 5 million paid members at the end of February, was taken private in 2011 for $2.8 billion by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and CVC Capital.

Reuters reported the price of the offering earlier on Wednesday.

The company, which competes with Costco (COST.O) and Walmart’s Inc’s (WMT.N) Sam’s Club, operates in 16 U.S. states.

The company’s shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker “BJ”. [nPn62ggjda]

Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are leading a 14-firm underwriting syndicate for the IPO.

Additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.