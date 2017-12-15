Brazil operator of Burger King BK Brasil prices IPO at top of range: sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian operator of Burger King restaurants BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA priced its initial public offering at 18 reais, at the top of the suggested price range, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A Burger King restaurant is seen on a main street in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BK Brasil had demand equivalent to more than four times the amount of shares initially offered, of 106.5 million shares. Banks managing the offering are expected to increase the offering size using a “green shoe” provision.