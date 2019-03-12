Shareholders in owner of Burger King brand in Brazil begin $197 million share offering

FILE PHOTO: Consumers line up at a Burger King restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian restaurant chain BK Brasil will sell up to 33.4 million shares in an offering, the company, which owns the Burger King brand in the country, said in a filing on Tuesday.

Considering the closing price on Tuesday, the offering may reach up to 750 million reais ($196.66 million), representing a stake of 14.8 percent in the company. It does not includes over-allotments that may be sold.

Pricing will be set on March 21, and the offer will be restricted to professional investors.

Only shareholders such as asset managers Vinci Partners and Capital Group and sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Ltd are selling part of their stakes, and the company itself will not raise cash.

The investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Bank of America Corp and Banco BTG Pactual SA will manage the offering.

($1 = 3.8136 reais)