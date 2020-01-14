Israeli digital forensics firm Cellebrite buys BlackBag Technologies

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Cellebrite, whose software can unlock and extract data from mobile devices, has agreed to acquire California-based computer forensics provider BlackBag Technologies for $33 million.

The acquisition expands Cellebrite’s portfolio of digital intelligence products, the Israeli company said on Tuesday.

Cellebrite, whose software is used by law enforcement and government agencies as well as businesses, said its “all-in-one solution” will give customers a platform with access to all aspects of a digital investigation.

This includes providing coverage of digital data collection tools and sources such as mobiles, computers and cloud data.

BlackBag Technologies CEO Ken Basore said his company seeks to develop technologies that help the law enforcement, corporate and consultant communities in their investigations.

Cellebrite, which was acquired by Japan’s Sun Corp (6736.T) in 2007, received a $110 million investment from the IGP Capital fund in June.