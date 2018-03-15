BlackBerry extends CEO John Chen contract to 2023

(Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd, has extended the contract of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive John Chen by five years through November 2023, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry, gives an interview following the opening of his company's stock at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chen joined BlackBerry in November 2013, charged with breathing life into struggling smartphone maker.

“John engineered a successful turnaround and has the company repositioned to apply its strengths and assets to the Enterprise of Things, an emerging category with massive potential,” said Prem Watsa, the board’s lead director.