BlackBerry CEO says patent plans on track after departures
October 16, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 4 days ago

BlackBerry CEO says patent plans on track after departures

Alastair Sharp

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen said on Monday the company’s strategy for generating licensing revenue from its patent portfolio remains on track following the recent departures of two people from the team negotiating deals.

FILE PHOTO: Blackberry CEO John Chen speaks to reporters following their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

“I‘m confident. I‘m on top of this,” Chen said in an interview with CNBC when asked about the departures.

Reuters on Friday reported attorney Victor Schubert said he had left BlackBerry. [L2N1MO1IM] Last month, Mark Kokes, who led BlackBerry’s overall patent strategy, joined a health technology company.

“We have over 80 people in that group and very senior people,” Chen told CNBC. “All our IP (intellectual property) licensing are managed by myself, the CFO, our legal counsel and the president of the group.”

The company’s shares were down 1 percent at $11.45 in Monday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Bill Trott

