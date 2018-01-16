FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. fintech firm Blackhawk to go private in $3.5 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. financial technology firm Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK.O) said on Tuesday it would be acquired by private equity firms Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners in an all-cash deal worth about $3.5 billion including debt.

The offer of $45.25 per Blackhawk share represents a 24 percent premium to the stock’s Friday closing price.

Shares of Blackhawk rose 23 percent to $44.90 in premarket trading.

    Pleasanton, California-based Blackhawk offers a range of services including gift cards and prepaid debit cards by partnering with companies such as PayPal (PYPL.O), American Express (AXP.N) and Western Union (WU.N).

    The deal includes a $1.7-billion equity commitment from Silver Lake.

    Sandler O‘Neill & Partners was Blackhawk’s financial adviser. Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and affiliates of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan advised Silver Lake.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

