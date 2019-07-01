Australia's Blackmores appoints Symington as CEO, managing director

(Reuters) - Vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd said on Tuesday it appointed Alastair Symington as its chief executive officer and managing director, effective Oct. 1.

Symington will succeed Richard Henfrey, who stepped down in February after the company issued a surprise profit warning on slowing demand in China.

Symington is currently regional senior vice president at U.S.-based cosmetics and perfume maker Coty Inc.

“Alastair brings the right mix of knowledge, experience and skill that is required to drive the Blackmores Group’s growth strategy and seize on the opportunities available to our business across the APAC region,” the company’s chairman, Brent Wallace, said in a statement.

Blackmores is facing troubles in China, with its shares down about 26% this year as subdued demand in its key market sparked a review of its business there.

The Sydney-based company, which generated double-digit growth last year on strong Chinese demand, saw a dramatic turnaround in its fortunes, affected by a slowdown in China amid a prolonged trade war with the United States.