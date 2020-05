FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Thursday that all 16 of its director nominees were elected with favorable votes of about 94% at its annual meeting.

The world’s largest asset manager also said that the pay of its executives was approved with about 94% support at the meeting, which was held online.