NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Larry Fink said the global economic outlook looks positive despite dysfunction in U.S. politics.

Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fink, whose company manages nearly $6 trillion in assets, added that he has been surprised by the strength of U.S. corporate profits.