BlackRock cut CEO Larry Fink's pay by 4.3% in 2018: filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, cut total compensation for chairman and chief executive officer Larry Fink by 4.3% in 2018, according to a filing on Friday.

Fink was awarded $26.5 million in compensation last year, compared to $27.7 million in 2017, based on a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

Going by a set of calculations BlackRock prefers, Fink’s total compensation for the year fell by 14% to $24 million. The figures differ because BlackRock reports some incentive pay in a different year.

