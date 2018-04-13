FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 13, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BlackRock hiked CEO Larry Fink's pay by 9 percent in 2017: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world’s largest asset manager, raised the total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 8.9 percent in 2017, according to a filing on Friday.

Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Fink was awarded $27.7 million in compensation last year, compared with $25.5 million in 2016, based on a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

    But BlackRock said it had raised Fink’s pay for the year by 9.6 percent to $27.9 million, according to a set of calculations it prefers.

    Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernadette Baum

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.