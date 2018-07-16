BlackRock is evaluating cryptocurrencies, CEO says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Larry Fink on Monday said the world’s largest asset manager has assembled a working group that is looking at blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, but cautioned he does not see massive investor demand.
“We are a big student of blockchain,” Fink said in an interview with Reuters. Adding that he doesn’t see “huge demand for cryptocurrencies,” the company has a working group studying it.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe