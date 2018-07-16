FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

BlackRock is evaluating cryptocurrencies, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Larry Fink on Monday said the world’s largest asset manager has assembled a working group that is looking at blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, but cautioned he does not see massive investor demand.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“We are a big student of blockchain,” Fink said in an interview with Reuters. Adding that he doesn’t see “huge demand for cryptocurrencies,” the company has a working group studying it.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

