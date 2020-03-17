Business News
March 17, 2020 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

BlackRock says European ETF trading 'orderly' over last week

Simon Jessop

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world’s biggest asset manager, on Tuesday defended the performance of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the last week, as fears around the impact of coronavirus on economic growth hit markets.

ETF trading in the region had remained “orderly”, it said in a statement, adding that European trading volumes hit a record $120 billion last week.

While differences had opened up between some bond ETF prices and the value of their constituent bonds, this did not reflect a problem with the structure of the funds, the asset manager said.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

