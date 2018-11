FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink on Thursday said the United States is on a path to a full-fledged trade war against China.

“We’re going to have a full-fledged trade war,” with U.S. tariffs on all Chinese goods, if policy continues on its current path, Fink said at the New York Times DealBook conference.