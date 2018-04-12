FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

BlackRock quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world’s largest asset manager, reported first-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, benefiting from higher volatility in global markets.

FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen at the BlackRock Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue rose 17 percent to $2.95 billion from $2.52 billion a year earlier.

Global markets have been under pressure since February and investors have moved between asset classes, adding to volatility amid fears of an overheating economy and a potential trade war.

BlackRock said its iShares family of ETFs added $34.65 billion in new money in the quarter, down from $64.48 billion a year earlier.

    The New York-based company’s net income rose to $1.09 billion, or $6.68 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $859 million, or $5.21 per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, BlackRock earned $6.70 per share. Analysts on an average expected BlackRock to report $6.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Total revenue rose 15.88 percent to $3.58 billion.

    The company ended the quarter with $6.32 trillion in assets under management, up from $6.29 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter.

    Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
