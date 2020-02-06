BlackRock says shareholder proposals can be valuable, cites cost

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. To match Special Report USA-FUNDS/INDEX REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) cited the value and costs of shareholder proposals in a letter to regulators weighing reforms to the proxy process, and did not specifically comment on ideas like raising the current $2,000 threshold needed to file some resolutions.

In the letter dated Feb. 3 and provided by a BlackRock spokesman on Thursday, the top asset manager wrote that “Shareholder proposals can be a valuable part of an investment stewardship process, however, it should be acknowledged that the costs of these proposals are borne by all shareholders.”