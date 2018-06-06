FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BlackRock and Lightsource BP acquire 57 MW in UK solar assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - ** BlackRock Real Assets and Lightsource BP acquire 57 megawatts of solar assets across seven sites in the UK, Lightsource BP said in a statement on Wednesday.

** The acquisition was made through BlackRock-Lightsource BP’s 1 billion pound ($1.34 billion) Kingfisher partnership, which targets UK solar power farm investments.

** The deal bolsters Lightsource BP’s UK solar portfolio to 2 gigawatts. BlackRock Real Assets is invested in more than 40 UK solar projects, representing about 450 MW of capacity.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

