BlackRock hires Goldman's Neary as top compliance officer exits

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, said on Thursday its top regulatory compliance officer will leave the company and be replaced by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.

BlackRock Global chief compliance officer Georgina Fogo is moving to Janus Henderson Group plc to be its chief risk officer, starting in July, Janus said in a statement.

Una Neary, a Goldman partner and head of the bank’s regulatory practices group, will take up Fogo’s responsibilities at BlackRock in the coming months, BlackRock’s general counsel, Chris Meade, said in the memo.

A former bank examiner at the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Neary moved to Goldman in 2009 during the global financial crisis. Her father owns a well-known New York Irish bar and restaurant called Neary’s where she regularly works as a hostess, according to media reports.