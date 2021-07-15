BlackRock appoints Lapiquonne as EMEA sustainability chief - letter

FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is pictured outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock has appointed Stéphane Lapiquonne to the newly created role of Head of Sustainability for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a letter to be sent to clients on Thursday.

The move is the latest step by BlackRock to bolster its position in sustainable investing as clients increasingly look to invest with an eye on environmental, social and governance-related issues that can influence long-term asset value.

Lapiquonne, who joined BlackRock in 2010 in its Financial Markets Advisory team, is currently co-head of Continental Europe alongside Christian Hyldahl, as well as country manager for France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Going forward, Lapiquonne, based in Paris, would be responsible for “accelerating our sustainability transformation” in the region, Stephen Cohen, head of EMEA, said in the letter seen by Reuters.

“...ensuring that we are delivering to you the best of the collective expertise and insights of our investment, client, technology and operations teams from across the region”, he added.

As a result of the move, Hyldahl, the former chief executive of Denmark’s largest pension fund ATP who joined BlackRock in 2019, would take on sole responsibility for continental European business, Cohen said.

“He brings deep experience, insights and perspectives of both a European asset manager and a European client.”

Lapiquonne and Hyldahl, currently also head of the Nordic region, would continue in their respective country roles until successors have been appointed, the letter said.