BlackRock hires Morgan Stanley economist Bartsch

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said on Thursday it had hired ex-Morgan Stanley banker Elga Bartsch as Head of Economic and Markets Research for the BlackRock Investment Institute.

Bartsch spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley and was most recently the U.S. bank’s chief European economist and global co-head of economics, BlackRock said in a statement.

In her role, Bartsch will lead BII’s research on global macroeconomic topics and will be based in London, it said. BII generates investment ideas and research for portfolio managers and clients.

The company said it had also hired Tara Rice as Bartsch’s deputy. She previously worked at the Financial Stability Board Secretariat and as a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Treasury.

Oxford University professor Ludovic Phalippou had also joined BII part-time as an adviser on private markets, it added.