FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink expects financial markets to continue to rally in 2021, he told Reuters on Thursday.

With global interest rates low there is a great need for long-duration assets and public equities still remain the most opportunistic way to invest those, the head of the world’s largest asset manager Fink said.