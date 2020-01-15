BlackRock posts 40% jump in quarterly profit

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world’s largest asset manager, reported a 40.3% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as more money rolled into its low-risk exchange-traded funds and cash management business amid concerns of slowing global growth.

The New York-based company's net income rose to $1.30 billion, or $8.29 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $927 million, or $5.78 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2RguHBP)

The company ended the quarter with $7.43 trillion in assets under management, up from $5.98 trillion a year earlier.