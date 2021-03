The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Kintetsu Group Holdings will sell eight hotels to private equity firm Blackstone Group for an undisclosed amount, the railway operator said on Thursday.

The book value of the properties is 42 billion yen ($385 million), Kintetsu said in a filing. The deal was worth 60 billion yen, the Nikkei reported.

($1=108.9400 yen)