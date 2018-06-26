Blackstone launches $5.5 billion F&R bridge loan

LONDON (LPC) - Blackstone (BX.N) has launched a $5.5 billion bridge loan to support the pending bond issuance for its acquisition of a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ (TRI.TO) Financial and Risk division (F&R), which is expected to complete later this year.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The $5.5 billion bridge loan is separate from an US$8bn equivalent term loan B portion of Blackstone’s $13.5 billion loan and bond financing, which is also being shown to large institutional investors, Thomson Reuters LPC reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The financing package supports Blackstone’s $20 billion acquisition of a 55 percent stake in Thomson Reuters’ F&R unit, which includes LPC and IFR and is the largest buyout financing since the financial crisis.

The bridge loan includes a $3 billion, 7.5 year senior secured loan, which is split between $2 billion and $1 billion-equivalent euros, and an eight-year, $2.5 billion unsecured loan, which is split between $1.8 billion and $700 million-equivalent.

The structure mirrors the expected sizes of the bond tranches.

The senior secured tranche pays a margin of 400bp and the unsecured tranche has a margin of 625bp.

A 50bp commitment fee is included for tickets of at least $150 million on the secured tranche and 25bp is payable for all other ticket sizes.

The unsecured tranche has a 75bp commitment fee for tickets of at least $50 million and 50bp for all other commitments.

A call is scheduled for Wednesday with commitments due on July 9.

JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are lead arrangers. JP Morgan is also the administrative agent.