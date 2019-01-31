Blackstone to take controlling interest in Tallgrass Energy for $3.3 billion

FILE PHOTO - The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said it would buy a controlling interest in midstream energy company Tallgrass Energy LP for $3.3 billion.

Under the deal, Blackstone will acquire a 44 percent economic interest in Tallgrass Energy and 100 percent of the membership interest in the company’s general partner.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is also a minority investor in the deal. (reut.rs/2CUzTUJ)

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.