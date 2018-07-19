FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Blackstone still analyzing merits of possible C-Corp switch: COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone (BX.N) is still considering whether to convert to a corporation from a partnership and has been impressed by the stock performance of rival KKR & Co (KKR.N) since it made the switch, President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray said on Thursday.

“We’ve been impressed by KKR’s recent stock performance post-conversion announcement. We continue to analyze this option but it’s a very significant decision for our shareholders so we will be thoughtful and deliberate,” Gray said in a call with reporters for the firm’s second-quarter earnings.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
