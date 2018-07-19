FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Blackstone posts 55 percent rise in second quarter earnings per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), the largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday second-quarter earnings per share rose 55 percent from one year ago.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Blackstone’s economic net income per unit came in at 90 cents in the second quarter, ahead of analysts’ expectations for 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That compares to 58 cents in the same period last year.

In January, Blackstone agreed to buy a majority stake in the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N) (TRI.TO), the parent of Reuters News, in a $20 billion deal. Reuters News will remain part of Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York

