Blue Apron CEO Brad Dickerson to step down

(Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Brad Dickerson would resign and that Linda Findley Kozlowski, a former Etsy Inc executive, would take over the top job, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.

Dickerson was named CEO of Blue Apron just months after it went public in June 2017.

However, the company’s shares are down nearly 90 percent since its IPO as the meal-kit service provider has struggled to boost sagging sales and turn a profit.

Kozlowski, who was previously chief operating officer of Etsy, takes over the helm at a time when the company is battling intense competition from rivals, including HelloFresh SE, as well as grocers selling ready-to-eat meals.

Blue Apron also said co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ilia Papas would be leaving the company to pursue other opportunity.