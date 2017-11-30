FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blue Apron co-founder steps down as CEO, to be replaced by CFO
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 10:12 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Blue Apron co-founder steps down as CEO, to be replaced by CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blue Apron APRN.O on Thursday replaced co-founder Matt Salzberg as chief executive with Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson in a reshuffle that follows a rocky few months at the meal-kit delivery company that went public in June.

Blue Apron CEO Matthew B. Salzberg stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange waiting for for the company's IPO in New York, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Salzberg will become executive chairman, Blue Apron said.

His departure as CEO follows the exit of Matthew Wadiak, another Blue Apron co-founder, as chief operating officer in July.

New York-based Blue Apron’s shares have plunged 70 percent since their debut earlier this year amid poorly received financial results and brutal competition from startups including HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) and Plated, and more recently Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

The loss-making company is also spending heavily on building out a distribution facility in New Jersey by diverting funds from its advertising budget, a move that has slowed subscriptions from new customers.

Blue Apron, founded in 2012, had about 856,000 active customers in the third quarter, down 6 percent from a year ago, it reported earlier this month.

Incoming CEO Dickerson served at sportswear firm Under Armour (UAA.N) for 11 years before joining Blue Apron in February 2016.

Blue Apron shares rose 2.7 percent to $3.07 in after-market trading on Thursday.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.