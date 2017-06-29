FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viewsroom: Blue Apron's debut leaves bad taste
June 29, 2017 / 7:04 PM / 2 months ago

Viewsroom: Blue Apron’s debut leaves bad taste

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

The logo of Blue Apron is shown on a large sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's IPO in New York, U.S., June 29, 2017.Lucas Jackson - RTS1954Z

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The meal-kit delivery firm had an unappetizing IPO, barely opening above its much-reduced price of $10 a share. Investors are starting to wise up to fluffy concoctions with little meat. The more discerning environment will make it difficult for half-baked companies with high risk. Listen to the podcast: here

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

