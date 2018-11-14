Blue Apron says it would sacrifice revenue growth in 2019; shares tumble

The logo of Blue Apron is shown on a large sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's IPO in New York, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) said on Wednesday it would sacrifice overall revenue growth and cut marketing expenses in 2019, sending shares into volatile decline.

The forecast comes a day after the meal-kit delivery company reported a steep decline in net revenue for the third quarter, down 28.4 percent at $150.6 million, missing average analyst forecast of $160.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Blue Apron also announced late Tuesday plans to cut its workforce by 4 percent.

The shares fell 10 percent to $1.10 in volatile trade on Wednesday after rising as high as $1.17.

The New York-based company has been struggling to boost sales as it faces intense competition not only from peers like HelloFresh SE (HFGG.DE), but also from grocers selling their own ready-to-eat meals. The entry of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) into grocery service and meal kits business has added to pressure.