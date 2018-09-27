FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Jeff Bezos's space startup to supply engines for ULA's Vulcan rocket: WSJ

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos’s space startup Blue Origin LLC has won a contract to supply engines for United Launch Alliance LLC (ULA), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's "Milestone Celebration Dinner" in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

ULA, the rocket joint venture of Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), is set to announce on Thursday that it has picked Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine for its Vulcan rocket, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter

ULA declined to comment, while Blue Origin did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

