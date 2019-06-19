Deals
June 19, 2019 / 6:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Blue Prism buys cloud services company Thoughtonomy

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Blue Prism Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy cloud services company Thoughtonomy for up to 80 million pounds ($100 million) to help it supply mid-tier companies with its robotic process automation platform.

The deal was announced alongside Blue Prism’s results for the six months to end-April, which saw revenue rising 82% to 41.6 million pounds. The company’s adjusted core loss widened to 34 million pounds, driven by an expansion in its sales and marketing capability.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

