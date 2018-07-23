FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

BlueMountain Capital appoints two senior investing professionals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager BlueMountain Capital Management LLC said it has appointed Ameya Agge and Matt Jameson as senior investing professionals to execute healthcare-related private investments.

Agge joins from Apax Partners, where he specialized in private healthcare investments in the U.S. and Europe.

Jameson previously worked at Highland Capital Management, where he was a managing director and co-head of private equity.

Both will report to Jim Pieri, head of private healthcare.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru

