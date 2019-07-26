Deals
Asset manager Schroders acquires majority stake in BlueOrchard

(Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders Plc (SDR.L) said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in impact investor BlueOrchard for an undisclosed sum.

Switzerland-headquartered BlueOrchard has about $3.5 billion in assets under management and focuses on impact investing, which involves putting money in projects that pay returns based on if they hit non-financial targets, often linked to social development or the environment.

