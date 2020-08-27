Builders FirstSource to buy BMC Stock for about $2.5 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. residential building materials maker Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR.O) said on Thursday it has agreed to buy BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH.O) in an all-stock deal that values the smaller rival at about $2.5 billion.

The announcement comes on the heels of a strong recovery in the U.S. housing market from the crippling economic fallout of coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

U.S. homebuilding accelerated by about 23% in July, the most in nearly four years, up from a 17.3% rise in June, data from the Commerce Department showed last week.

BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource stock for each BMC share, implying a value of $36.63 per BMC share. That represents a nearly 14% premium to BMC’s last close of $32.22.

The companies, which manufacture floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, windows and doors, will have a combined market capitalization of $5.44 billion based on Wednesday’s close.

Shareholders of Builders FirstSource and BMC will own about 57% and 43% of the new company, respectively, with the deal expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021, the companies said.