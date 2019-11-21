Euronext says it is still in talks with Spanish bourse BME

FILE PHOTO: he logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext (ENX.PA) is still in talks on a possible offer for Spanish peer BME (BME.MC), the Euronext chief executive told French website Boursorama on Thursday.

“We have discussions underway with the board of directors of BME over possibly producing an offer,” Euronext Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said on a webcast broadcast by Boursorama, declining to comment on any price envisaged for BME.

Euronext is battling against SIX Group, which has offered 2.84 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for BME.