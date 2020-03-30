Deals
March 30, 2020 / 5:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Euronext says it will not make a counter-bid for Spain's BME

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on Euronext headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Euronext (ENX.PA) said on Monday it would not make a takeover offer for Spanish stock exchange operator Bolsas y Mercados (BME.MC).

“Euronext considers that the financial terms of a potential competing offer, despite the significant potential synergies, would not be compatible with value creation and adequate return on invested capital for Euronext shareholders,” the company said in a statement.

Spain’s market regulator CNMV cleared on Thursday a bid by Swiss exchange SIX to buy BME, but left a window for potential rivals to file a counter bid.

Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below